KPRC 2 Investigates cluster mailbox mess

October 27, 2023, 8:50 AMThe mailboxes with multiple mail slots make it easy for people to get their mail from one location. But when the boxes need repair or replacement mail, customers say they’re getting the runaround.“Some of these boxes are almost unusable,” said David Miniter, Mills Branch HOA.

Rusted and busted - some of the cluster mailboxes throughout the Mills Branch community in Kingwood are ready for replacement. Homeowners called KPRC 2 Investigates for help after paying and waiting for months for new cluster mailboxes. Many of the cluster mailboxes in the neighborhood are falling apart. In this picture, you can see the top is rusted and peeling back from the box.“They’re leaking and they are ready to fall over. Some of the bases are rusted out and some of the tops, the rivets are popping in that you can pull the top off. And also, these are boxes that are 30 or more years old,” said Miniter.

Miniter said the board keeps track of aging mailboxes and pays the U.S. Postal Service to replace them when needed.Months later, they called KPRC 2 Investigates when they still had nothing to show for it. headtopics.com

KPRC 2 Investigates producer Andrea Slaydon meets with homeowners in Kingwood to discuss cluster mailbox issues they are having.“The replacements have either fallen on deaf ears, then ignored, or otherwise have had excuses such as, ‘Oh, well, we came out and we didn’t have the proper equipment to remove them,’” said Miniter.When we asked the postal service about the delays, a spokesperson wrote in part, “New CBU boxes will be installed as soon as possible.

, there was confusion about who was supposed to pay for the mailboxes and how to order and install them.“The customer or HOA is responsible for costs associated with the replacement, repair, and maintenance of cluster mailboxes.”“We want our mailboxes replaced that we have paid for,” said Miniter. headtopics.com

Read more:

KPRC2 »

Quickly recap your Thursday morning headlines with Click2Houston! Oct. 26, 2023Visit Click2Houston.com for breaking news in Houston, Texas from KPRC. Houston, Texas breaking news, headlines, weather, and sports. The latest local Houston, Texas news and more from NBC TV's local affiliate in Houston, Texas, KPRC - Houston's Channel 2. Read more ⮕

13 Investigates runway incidents at Houston airports13 Investigates found, since 2001, there have been hundreds of incidents where a plane, person or vehicle was not in its designated area at Houston airports. Read more ⮕

13 Investigates how Houston police lowered crime in 'crazy' neighborhood13 Investigates spoke with HPD commanders in neighborhoods where crime is up and down to see how they're tackling the issue across the city. Read more ⮕

KPRC 2+ On Tap: No Label Brewing Company stirs up unique and refreshing flavorsNestled in the heart of Katy, Texas, No Label Brewing Company has been brewing unique and refreshing flavors since its inception in 2010. Read more ⮕

KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week: Willis High School’s DJ LagwayThis week’s KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week is Willis High School’s D.J. Lagway. Read more ⮕

Ownership questions continue to surround private African art collection found in county shed by KPRC 2 InvestigatesIt is undoubtedly one of the stories KPRC 2 Investigates hears more about than any other in recent memory: A February 2020 investigation into a massive private African art collection we uncovered secretly stored inside of an old Harris County maintenance shed at the expense of taxpayers. Read more ⮕