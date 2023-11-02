Kourtney Kardashian (and Her Daughter Penelope!) Feel 'So Triggered' by Tristan Thompson: 'Can't Be Around Him'

The Poosh founder elaborated further in a confessional: "Tristan has made horrible decisions and choices with my sister. There's times when I'm so triggered by him I can't be around him and then theres times when I just let it go because we just want harmony and, you know, he's the father of my niece and nephew."Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
After arriving at the house and greeting Kourtney, Khloé also reflected on the status of her relationship with Tristan, with whom she shares "I"m really proud of myself for where me and Tristan are and how I am able to allow him to be the father he wants to be," she said. "But where I am at with Tristan has nothing to do with what I expect my family members to do. If Penelope has feelings about Tristan, rightfully so. And good for you, girl."
"I want Penelope to have these feelings and I don’t wanna talk her out of them because I don’t want this behavior to be something that I'm validating or I'm justifying," the Good American founder continued of her 11-year-old niece. "I want her to know that how she feeling is the right way to feel. We should not accept someone treating us like this."
Why Kim and Khloé Kardashian Keep Defending — and Housing — Tristan Thompson After Years of 'F---ed Up' Actions Kourtney isn't the first sister to weigh in on Khloé and Tristan's complicated relationship. In an episode from early October,"I know you guys are gonna hate me for this, and you're gonna hate us, and you're gonna think Khloé's whatever," she said. "It's so crazy because he's such a good friend and he's such a good dad, but he just couldn’t get it together in that area of being a faithful boyfriend.
