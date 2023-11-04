Kouri Richins Faces New Allegations in Husband's Murder Case

Kouri Richins, accused of killing her husband, appeared in court again on Friday. Her brother, Ronnie Darden, expressed concern for her emotional state and the treatment she is receiving in jail. Currently, she is only allowed 30-minute phone conversations with her family twice a week, which are being recorded. Ronnie believes that Kouri is innocent and that she loved her husband and family deeply. He also mentioned that their marriage was in a good place before Eric's passing

. Kouri feels that she is being treated unfairly and wants to help others who have been wrongly accused. When asked about his thoughts on Eric's death, Ronnie suggested that it may have been an accidental overdose

