Kosovo: Europe's Youngest Country with a Burgeoning Adventure Travel Scene

Kosovo is Europe 's youngest country — the state has declared its independence in 2008. Now the tiny nation is home to the continent's newest adventure scene.Explore this largely unsung Balkan nation and its burgeoning adventure travel scene, with monasteries and minarets on the doorstep of mighty mountain canyons in the southwest of the country. A youthful energy pervades Kosovo . Europe ’s youngest country is also home to the region’s youngest population, with 55% under 30.

In the 20 years since the Kosovo War of 1998 to 1999, which culminated in the nation’s 2008 declaration of independence, Ottoman-era villages have been rebuilt, Byzantine fortresses have been restored and nature tourism has taken off, with activities centred in the mountain ranges Kosovo shares with its Balkan neighbours. Prizren, the country’s cultural centre during the period of Ottoman rule (1455 to 1912), remains Kosovo’s most charming cit

