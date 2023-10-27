Korn Ferry to Eliminate 8% of Workforce

Korn Ferry said it expects the workforce reduction to cut its annualized cost base in the range of $110 million and $120 million.

The organizational consulting firm cited the challenging macroeconomic business environment given ongoing inflation, rising interest rates and global economic and geopolitical uncertainty.

2 Korn Ferry Tour golfers become latest professional athletes to be suspended for sports bettingTwo members of the Korn Ferry Tour have been suspended for three-to-six months for placing bets on PGA Tour competitions, making them the latest professional athletes to be disciplined for sports betting. The tour said Friday that Vince India and Jake Staiano violated its “Integrity Program” by making the wagers. Read more ⮕

