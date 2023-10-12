Korda remonta para derrotar a Shelton y avanza a las semifinales de Shanghái

Fue el primer encuentro de cuartos de final entre estadounidenses en un Masters 1000 desde 2017, y ambos protagonizaron un duelo electrizante. Korda acabó imponiéndose pese a que desperdició cinco bolas de partido tras quedar al frente 6-1 en el desempate decisivo.

“Es un jugador que me encanta. Es un tenista eléctrico y he disfrutado enfrentarle en una pista'. Korda, de 23 años, ha tenido una excelente gira asiática. Había alcanzado previamente las semifinales de los Abiertos de Zhuhai y Astana. “Vengo jugando a un gran nivel de tenis en las últimas semanas, no solo en Shanghái', dijo Korda.

Sebastian Korda rallies to beat Ben Shelton in three sets at the Shanghai MastersSebastian Korda reached the semifinals at a Masters tournament for the first time by rallying to beat Ben Shelton 6-7, (10), 6-2, 7-6 (6) at the Shanghai Masters. It was the first all-American Masters quarterfinal match since 2017 and both players were two points from winning at the end. Korda says “I’m just thankful to stay calm.

LME launches new collaboration with Shanghai Futures ExchangeNo 1 source of global mining news and opinion

Gold could see heavier selling from Shanghai — TDSAnalysts from Toronto-Dominion Securities (TDS) have noted that short activities in Gold could be on the rise, and originating from China. Shanghai tr

CPLUS SERIES Shanghai Spring 2024 CollectionCPLUS SERIES Shanghai Spring 2024 collection, runway looks, beauty, models, and reviews.

Markgong Shanghai Spring 2024 CollectionMarkgong Shanghai Spring 2024 collection, runway looks, beauty, models, and reviews.

Dimitrov sorprende y elimina a Alcaraz en el Masters de ShanghaiGrigor Dimitrov sorprendió al segundo clasificado Carlos Alcaraz por 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 para alcanzar el miércoles los cuartos de final del Masters de Shanghai.