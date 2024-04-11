Komatsu Mining Truck Wins Maker's Madness Contest in Illinois

The Komatsu Mining Truck from Peoria, Illinois has been named the winner of this year's Maker's Madness contest, organized by the Manufacturer's Association . The truck, used for construction projects with a capacity of 30 to 400 tons and autonomous operation , beat out over 200 other unique products nominated for the contest.

The competition aims to showcase manufacturing in Illinois and was celebrated at a ceremony at the Governor's Mansion, where Governor JB Pritzker praised the nominees for their dedication to the state. This is the fifth year of the Maker's Madness bracket tournament, with nearly 300,000 votes cast in this year's competition

Komatsu Mining Truck Maker's Madness Contest Illinois Construction Projects Capacity Autonomous Operation Manufacturer's Association Competition Governor JB Pritzker

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



fox32news / 🏆 547. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The 'Piece Maker:' How one Utahn went from painter to renowned puzzle makerShanti Lerner joins FOX 13 News as a multimedia journalist focusing on digital content for the station.

Source: fox13 - 🏆 550. / 51 Read more »

Once the darling of the EV world, the electric truck-maker Rivian is reelingThe Irvine-based company hit the brakes Wednesday, announcing a 10% cut to its workforce and lower production expectations. The news sent its stock plummeting.

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »

Mining Worker Study: Key Insights into the State of WA Mining's Mental HealthA recent study has provided key insights into the mental health of mining workers in Western Australia. The study found that a significant number of workers in the mining industry experience high levels of stress, anxiety, and depression.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »

Box truck crashes into semi-truck's trailer on I-15At least one person was injured Wednesday in a crash on I-15 that left a box truck cab crammed beneath a semi-truck's trailer. Several other crashes happened in the same area. The driver of the box truck was transported in serious condition. Details on what may have led to the crash were not disclosed.

Source: KUTV2News - 🏆 281. / 63 Read more »

Tow truck thefts: Man accused of using tow truck to steal, sell vehicles throughout PhiladelphiaArticles and videos about Tow truck thefts: Man accused of using tow truck to steal, sell vehicles on FOX 29 News Philadelphia.

Source: FOX29philly - 🏆 570. / 51 Read more »

Elgin's BoulePro 200AX loses in 'Makers Madness' contestThe BoulePro 200AX made by USACH in Elgin collected fewer votes in a machine-to-machine matchup against the Komatsu Mining Truck manufactured by Komatsu in Peoria, according to a news release from the association. The contest is set up like the NCAA college basketball tournaments and seeks to name, by online voting, the coolest thing made in Illinois.

Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »