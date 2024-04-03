Kohberger's Lawyer Accuses Public of Bias in Idaho Murder Case

Bryan Kohberger's lead lawyer accuses public of bias against her client, who is suspected of killing four University of Idaho students, after residents reported defense expert contacting them for a survey.

The defense is gathering evidence for a change of venue hearing.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bryan Kohberger attorney's appeal of grand jury indictment denied by Idaho Supreme CourtThe Idaho State Supreme Court on Tuesday denied an appeal filed by public defenders on behalf of Bryan Kohberger, who is charged with four counts of first-degree murder.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

'Ultimate evil meeting ultimate innocence': Inside the mind of Idaho murder suspect Bryan KohbergerFormer LAPD detective Mark Fuhrman leads a deeper investigation into the mysterious background behind Moscow, Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger, whose motive remains unclear.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Bryan Kohberger case: Idaho judge bans both sides from contacting prospective jurorsLatah County District Judge John Judge has ordered both sides in the Bryan Kohberger case to avoid contacting prospective jurors – an unusual move, experts say.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Idaho murders: Kohberger defense reaching out to potential jurors with 'survey' before judge banned contactBryan Kohberger's defense team is crying foul after a judge ordered both sides in the Idaho student murders case to stay away from potential jurors in Latah.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Bryan Kohberger lawyer alleges public bias as residents called police after being contacted in juror surveyBryan Kohberger's lawyer says the public showed bias against her client when people contacted by a defense researcher conducting a survey called police.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Convicted ex-lawyer Chris Pettit wants to dump criminal defense lawyerIn a court filing, the ex-lawyer who stole millions from his clients says he has “lost faith in counsel and no longer trusts counsel’s advice.”

Source: ExpressNews - 🏆 519. / 51 Read more »