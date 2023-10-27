Kobe Bryant mural near Lakers arena to be kept after landlord ordered for removal

A mural of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, on a building near Crypto.com Arena, the Los Angeles venue where the late Hall of Famer played for his entire NBA career, was saved from being removed earlier this week. The landlord of 400 West Pico Blvd. ordered for the mural to be taken down by the end of September in hopes of placing advertisements. It was put up shortly after Bryant and his daughter were killed in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, 2020.

'This one means a lot to our community. It's basketball related. It's Kobe Bryant. Our cover star for NBA 2K24 is Kobe Bryant. It made sense for us to get involved. 'We felt a moral responsibility to jump in and say, ‘We want to make a difference.’ Not words, but actions,' Singh added. 2K Games and the landlord met for weeks before the company gave the landlord a 'philanthropic donation.

