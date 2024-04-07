Knuckles Makes Special Appearance During WWE NXT Stand & Deliver

It's WrestleMania 40 weekend, and things got kicked off with a bang by a special guest appearance from Knuckles during WWE NXT Stand & Deliver ! WWE NXT Stand & Deliver started off the weekend strong with a premium live event featuring some of NXT 's biggest stars, and this also included going all out for some of the promotional partnerships throughout the event as well.
This included a special partnership with Knuckles, the upcoming live-action CG hybrid Sonic the Hedgehog spin-off series coming to Paramount+. But it wasn't just a few graphics, however, as it went the extra mile with an extra bit of fun. With Knuckles making its premiere with Paramount+ later this month, WWE NXT Stand & Deliver not only hosted its NXT North American Championship match by the series, but Knuckles himself even made an appearance behind the announce desk for the match. It was a bit of fun during an especially packed weekend that fans will see even more promotions, so check out Knuckles belo
Wrestlemania WWE NXT Stand & Deliver Knuckles Sonic The Hedgehog Paramount+
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »
Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »
Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »
Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »
Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »
Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »