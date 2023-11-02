KnowYourNumb3rs November 2-8, 2023

Aquarius: When you go with the flow as you flow with what you are doing, the pieces of what you are working on or seeking will fall into place. Take a moment to reflect on why you started, what you started, and where you are now. You can laugh at your experience and cry about some, yet everything is working out for your personal and professional growth. Pay your health a visit and check in on areas that have been bothering you.

Aries: An ending and new beginning is on the rise. Please do not resist, you’ve been fighting long enough and it’s time to give something or someone a chance—just as when folks take a chance on you, or you are taking a chance on something. Surrender to a higher version of yourself that you imagine being. When you do, all that other stuff will melt away like butter. Take control and know what you need and want. From November 4 around 3:21 a.m. until November 6 around 2:39 p.m.

Gemini: Marketing, promoting, and putting yourself out in the world more is part of your profession or the talents you possess. This is a cycle month of people helping you and you helping them. Know your limits and create boundaries. Boundaries assist in not stretching yourself too thin. Just know you will be very active, flirty, talkative, expressive, and uniquely you—a side most folks don’t see. In the days leading up to November 9 around 3:08 a.m.

Leo: New beginnings require a new crowd of people aligning with your mission and vision. Not everyone can journey with you. As you meet certain folks, ask them the questions that are in your heart to ask. When you do, you will see similar stories playing out differently. Just know you are on the right path as the folks and resources showing up for you are in alignment. From November 4 around 3:21 a.m. until November 6 around 2:39 p.m.

United States Headlines Read more: NYAMNEWS »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

UTODAY_EN: Blockchain Genesis Thailand Blockchain Week 2023 | Bangkok, November 11-12, 2023What is ‘Blockchain Genesis, Thailand Blockchain Week 2023?’ For the first time ever, Thailand’s largest blockchain conference brings to you over 60 sessions and 150 speakers from Thailand and all over the world to come share their valuable insights and experiences.

Source: Utoday_en | Read more ⮕

10NEWS: San Diego's Weather Forecast for November 1, 2023: Warm and dry start to NovemberMegan Parry returned to Southern California to join 10News as the morning and midday newscast meteorologist.

Source: 10News | Read more ⮕

STYLECASTER: How to Watch Fox Live For Free 2023: Where to Stream Online 2023This secret will save you so much $$$.

Source: StyleCaster | Read more ⮕

ROLLINGSTONE: What to Watch November 2023: Best Movies, TV Shows Stream OnlineHere are the best movies and shows to watch in November, including theatrical releases like 'Priscilla' to new series like 'Fingernails' on Apple TV+.

Source: RollingStone | Read more ⮕

DIGITALTRENDS: Everything coming to PBS in November 2023Celebrate Native American Heritage Month with a number of original shows and specials that are coming to PBS in November.

Source: DigitalTrends | Read more ⮕

PASTEMAGAZINE: The Best New Fantasy Books of November 2023Our picks for the best new fantasy books of November include the return or a megapopular author, multiple highly anticipated sequels and more.

Source: PasteMagazine | Read more ⮕