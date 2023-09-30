Knoop throws TD pass to Biestek with 56 seconds left, Georgetown beats Fordham 28-24

Tyler Knoop threw three touchdown passes, including a 4-yarder to Brock Biestek with 56 seconds to play, and Georgetown beat Fordham 28-24. Knoop completed 24 of 35 passes for 220 yards with three interceptions.

Naieem Kearney added 114 yards, including a 70-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter, on 13 carries and Isaiah Grimes had seven receptions for 68 yards and a TD for Georgetown (3-2, 1-0 Patriot League).

CJ Montes threw a 22-yard touchdown to Mekai Felton about five minutes into the third quarter, Brandon Peskin kicked a 26-yard field goal on the third play of the fourth and Montes threw a 7-yard TD pass to Garrett Cody that gave Fordham (3-2, 0-1) a 24-21 lead with 3:58 to play.

Knoop hit Asante Das for a 13-yard gain on a fourth-and-4 play at the Georgetown 32 to keep the winning drive alive and set up Biestek’s TD reception.

