Knife-wielding robber who broke into home, sexually assaulted woman, faces life sentence

The man is also facing charges in an unrelated home invasion that took place in Asbury Park on the same night, authorities said. An Asbury Park man is facing life in prison after a jury this week found him guilty of breaking into a home, robbing a couple at knifepoint, and sexually assaulting a woman in her bedroom.

Shawn Connolly, 36, was found guilty of aggravated sexual assault, armed robbery, burglary, and other offenses, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced Friday.

According to officials, in the early morning hours of Sept. 14, 2021, Connollythrough a kitchen window and headed for the sleeping couple in the bedroom. The two awoke to a knife-wielding Connolly, threatening them and demanding items to steal, the prosecutor said. Connolly ordered one of the victims, a man, to leave the bedroom to retrieve cash, officials said. While he was gone, Connolly sexually assaulted the other victim, a woman, authorities said.

While the man was out of the room, he dialed 911 and left the line open. Responding police officers immediately located Connolly and found the proceeds from the robbery in his pockets, Santiago said. Officials did not disclose exactly what he stole. headtopics.com

