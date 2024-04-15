Knife-wielding Man Attacks Priest and Worshippers in Sydney Church

Sydney has been shaken by another stabbing attack with a priest and worshippers assailed by a knife-wielding man Monday in a suburban church.

Horrifying footage of the incident, which was being broadcast live on the church’s YouTube page, shows Bishop Emmanuel look up in astonishment as the attacker suddenly rains down blows on his face and head, news.com.auThe Bishop gained prominence during the Covid-19 pandemic after slamming Sydney’s lockdown as “mass slavery”.“Are we humans? Because we are being treated like animals,” Bishop Emmanuel said in a sermon at the time in 2021.

Sydney Stabbing Attack Church Priest Worshippers

