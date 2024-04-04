Knife Fight Leads to Detention of Four People in Tukwila

Tukwila police officers detained four people after a knife fight broke out around half a mile from Cascadia View Elementary School Tuesday. The caller reported one man with a knife and another man injured. When officers arrived, they encountered a large hostile crowd and saw several people running away. One of the men involved resisted arrest but was eventually detained. Backup was called due to the size and rowdiness of the crowd.

Four people connected to the fight were detained, with one man booked for assault and harassment

