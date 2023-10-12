Knicks vow they will avoid another letdown after a strong season

They are coming off a surprisingly strong season. There are heightened expectations.“I think that experience, especially for me personally and a couple of guys that were here, definitely helps knowing that going into the season we have to come out with that same fight and energy like we did last year,” RJ Barrett said on Wednesday.

The current group is almost the same as the one that won a playoff round last spring for the first time in a decade and went 47-35 during the regular season.The lone exception is Donte DiVincenzo entering and Obi Toppin departing.

But that was before Jalen Brunson’s emergence as a top lead guard, Julius Randle’s rebounding with his second All-Star appearance and the development of so many young players.Tom Thibodeau jokingly said he’s not paying much attention to the NBA GM poll saying his team would finish fifth in the Eastern Conference.Asked about the poll, Thibodeau joked: “Yeah, I put a lot of stock in that. headtopics.com

“I think we’re still always going to be doubted and overlooked regardless,” he said. “That’s not really what’s important. We want to win. People can say we’re the greatest team ever or we’re the worst team ever, we’re trying to win. It doesn’t really matter what anybody else says except the people that are in there fighting together and working together every day.

It’s hardly a rallying cry or something that is discussed. Instead, Thibodeau has preached the importance of starting over.

