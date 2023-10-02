Knicks’ Tom Thibodeau brings statistics to clap back at Evan Fournier over benching

Knicks’ $50 million move hasn’t changed lineup planMark Jackson moving toward Knicks broadcast role after ESPN firing“I didn’t come into (last) season thinking we were going to do the things that we did. We did it because we didn’t have success one way. So, we adjusted,” Thibodeau said. “And then the next group that went in, it’s hard to argue with 37-22 with a plus-5 net rating. So, it is what it is.

“Your job is to stay ready. So whatever you’re doing, go out there and do it. Be part of the team.” Fournier was benched early last season for Quentin Grimes, logging just 27 games while averaging 17 minutes, 6.1 points and shooting just 33 percent.The Knicks, who finished 47-35, started 3-4 with Fournier in the lineup and 6-7 before he was pulled from the rotation. They went 37-45 in 2021-22 with Fournier as the starting shooting guard.

“Your job is to stay ready. So whatever you’re doing, go out there and do it. Be part of the team.”

Fournier was benched early last season for Quentin Grimes, logging just 27 games while averaging 17 minutes, 6.1 points and shooting just 33 percent.The Knicks, who finished 47-35, started 3-4 with Fournier in the lineup and 6-7 before he was pulled from the rotation. They went 37-45 in 2021-22 with Fournier as the starting shooting guard.

After staying quiet during last season, Fournier publicly spoke about his unhappiness on three occasions in the offseason, even telling French outlet L’Equipe: “You want to spit on everyone, you have hatred.” His $19 million expiring contract is a potentially valuable asset in a trade, which is why the Knicks have kept him on the roster. A source said Fournier’s reps tried to work towards a trade in the summer but the Knicks clearly didn’t find a match to their liking.

It’s tough to see a pathway to playing time for Fournier.

He is behind at least six other guards and wings in the rotation: Jalen Brunson, Immanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes, Donte DiVincenzo, RJ Barrett and Josh Hart.

“We’ll see. He’s part of the team,” Thibodeau said of Fournier. “Be a pro, and see how it unfolds.”

