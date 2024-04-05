Knicks' Julius Randle to undergo shoulder surgery, out for rest of season

The New York Knicks will have to find a way to close out the regular season without their All-Star forward. Julius Randle will have to undergo shoulder surgery and will be sidelined for the rest of the season. The Knicks are wrapping up a strong season and are currently the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference standings. Randle missed some time earlier in the season when he suffered an injury in January. The team said the 29-year-old will be re-evaluated in the next five months.

The postseason begins on April 20. CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM Injuries have taken a toll on the once surging Knicks. Aside from Randle, fellow starters OG Anunoby and Mitchell Robinson have also suffered injury setbacks this season. FAMILY OF RAPTORS STAR RJ BARRETT CONFIRMS DEATH OF YOUNGER BROTHER: 'DEVASTATED BY THIS GREAT LOSS' Randle fell on the hardwood with just over four and a half minutes remaining in a game against the Miami Heat. Heat guard Jaime Jaquez Jr

New York Knicks Julius Randle Shoulder Surgery Injury Eastern Conference Regular Season

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Knicks maintaining wait-and-see status of injured OG Anunoby, Julius RandleFewer than two weeks remain in the regular season and the New York Knicks still do not have a clear resolution on the injuries plaguing OG Anunoby and Julius

Source: amNewYork - 🏆 336. / 59 Read more »

Knicks' Julius Randle to have season-ending surgeryKnicks forward Julius Randle, who hasn't played since Jan. 27, will undergo surgery on his right shoulder, ending his season, sources told ESPN.

Source: espn - 🏆 731. / 51 Read more »

Julius Randle injury: Star F undergoing season-ending surgery in massive blow for KnicksThe New York Knicks' postseason prospects took a significant hit on Thursday morning when ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that star forward Julius Randle

Source: amNewYork - 🏆 336. / 59 Read more »

Knicks star Julius Randle to undergo season-ending shoulder surgeryAll-NBA forward Julius Randle played just 46 games for the Knicks this season after dislocating his shoulder in late January.

Source: NBCNewYork - 🏆 270. / 63 Read more »

Knicks announce Julius Randle needs shoulder surgery and will miss the remainder of the seasonNew York, which sits in fifth place in the Eastern Conference, is just 15-14 since Randle went down on Jan. 27.

Source: CBSNewYork - 🏆 268. / 63 Read more »

Knicks' Julius Randle to Undergo Shoulder Surgery, Out for Remainder of SeasonNew York Knicks forward Julius Randle will undergo shoulder surgery and will be out for the remainder of the season. Randle dislocated his shoulder on Jan. 27 and despite rehabilitating, doctors advised against his return due to continued instability. He is expected to fully recover and return for the 2024-25 season.

Source: NBCNewYork - 🏆 270. / 63 Read more »