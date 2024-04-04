Knicks' Julius Randle to Undergo Shoulder Surgery, Out for Remainder of Season

Randle has been out since dislocating his shoulder on Jan. 27. Wojnarowski reported that the 29-year-old All-Star had "relentlessly rehabilitating to resume playing" before the playoffs, but doctors warned that continued instability in the shoulder made it unsafe for him to return this season. After getting the surgery, Randle is expected to fully recover and return around the start of the 2024-25 season. The team said he would be re-evaluated in five months, which brings us to early September.

The Knicks sit at 44-31, currently fifth in the Eastern Conference despite long-term injuries to Randle, OG Anunoby and Mitchell Robinson. Randle played 46 games this season while averaging 24.0 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists. This is the second straight offseason where Randle will be forced to recovery from surgery

Julius Randle New York Knicks Shoulder Surgery Season-Ending Injury Rehabilitation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCNewYork / 🏆 270. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Knicks star Julius Randle to undergo season-ending shoulder surgeryAll-NBA forward Julius Randle played just 46 games for the Knicks this season after dislocating his shoulder in late January.

Source: NBCNewYork - 🏆 270. / 63 Read more »

Julius Randle injury: Star F undergoing season-ending surgery in massive blow for KnicksThe New York Knicks' postseason prospects took a significant hit on Thursday morning when ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that star forward Julius Randle

Source: amNewYork - 🏆 336. / 59 Read more »

Knicks' Julius Randle to have season-ending surgeryKnicks forward Julius Randle, who hasn't played since Jan. 27, will undergo surgery on his right shoulder, ending his season, sources told ESPN.

Source: espn - 🏆 731. / 51 Read more »

Knicks maintaining wait-and-see status of injured OG Anunoby, Julius RandleFewer than two weeks remain in the regular season and the New York Knicks still do not have a clear resolution on the injuries plaguing OG Anunoby and Julius

Source: amNewYork - 🏆 336. / 59 Read more »

Julius Randle to Undergo Shoulder Surgery, Will Miss Rest of SeasonNew York Knicks forward Julius Randle will undergo right shoulder surgery and will be out for the remainder of the season, dealing a major blow to the team's recent success. The Knicks announced that Randle will be re-evaluated in five months, raising uncertainty about his availability for the start of the next season.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Knicks announce Julius Randle needs shoulder surgery and will miss the remainder of the seasonNew York, which sits in fifth place in the Eastern Conference, is just 15-14 since Randle went down on Jan. 27.

Source: CBSNewYork - 🏆 268. / 63 Read more »