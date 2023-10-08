Knicks' Jericho Sims 'the one guy' who stood out at training camp: Tom Thibodeau

‘Crazy’ Knick shoots back at Thibodeau’s criticism: ‘I can f–king play’CHARLESTON, S.C. — Tom Thibodeau doesn’t typically oblige when asked to identify players who’ve stood out in camp, so the coach’s unsolicited praise of Jericho Sims was noteworthy.
A good impression is significant for Sims, whose last season was cut short because of a shoulder injury. The 24-year-old will have a tough time cracking the rotation but there are potential avenues as the third center or backup power forward.Sims appeared in 52 games last season and works almost exclusively in the paint.
The Knicks open Monday at home against the Celtics, and Thibodeau is likely to utilize his starters — although at reduced minutes. The final preseason games are a back-to-back set in Boston (Oct. 17) and at home against the Wizards (Oct. 18). It’s a weird schedule that isn’t conducive to relaxed tune-ups. headtopics.com
“That’s a great question. I should probably figure that out,” Brunson said. “I’m going to go with the flow. But I’ve never seen a back-to-back in preseason before.”Nearly three years ago, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist was signed by the Knicks and considered a favorite for a roster spot.
According to a lawsuit filed Friday in a Charlotte court, the reason is a COVID-19-related heart condition that should’ve made Kidd-Gilchrist eligible for a massive insurance payout. The suit claims the chronic heart issue followed two COVID-19 infections in 2020, and Kidd-Gilchrist was advised by a doctor to refrain from intense physical activity. headtopics.com