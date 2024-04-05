Knicks Defeat Kings with Strong Performances from Brunson and Hart

Jalen Brunson scored 35 points and 11 assists, Josh Hart set a season-high with 31 points, and the New York Knicks defeated the Sacramento Kings 120-109 on Thursday. New York erased a 21-point deficit and ended a three-game losing streak. Hours after announcing that Julius Randle will undergo surgery on his right shoulder and miss the rest of the season, the Knicks showed why they can still be dangerous without him.

Hart overcame a sprained right wrist to make 14 of 19 shots, while also contributing nine rebounds and eight assists. Donge DiVincenzo scored 21 points for the Knicks, who tied with Orlando for the fourth spot in the Eastern Conference with a record of 45-31. The Magic holds the tiebreaker advantage and would have home-court advantage in a first-round series if both teams finish with the same record

