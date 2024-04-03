Klipsch Nashville Review: A Rugged and Compact Bluetooth Speaker

Just in time for the warmer months, the Klipsch Nashville is a $149 Bluetooth speaker aimed at on-the-go types looking for a rugged and compact speaker. Despite its small size, the Nashville delivers a balanced and clear mono sound, although it lacks a bit in the bass department. With a little EQing, it can be adjusted to find a sweet spot and can be paired with other Klipsch Bluetooth speakers for more volume.

The Nashville is also IP67 dust and waterproof rated, making it suitable for outdoor activities

