Klinghoffer's Murder: A Touchstone of Made-for-TV Hijackings

Klinghoffer ’s murder became an infamous touchstone in the nineteen-eighties era of made-for-TV hijackings, a time when armed liberation movements in the Middle East demonstrated the asymmetric power of spectacular mass hostage-taking. Terrorists of that era wanted “a lot of people watching, not a lot of people dead,” as the RAND Corporation analyst Brian Jenkins put it in 1974, because they sought to call attention to their cause without alienating sympathizers.

Yet hijackers also singled out Jews and Americans for death as a form of strategic communication . As Molqi later testified at trial, after he was captured, “I chose Klinghoffer , an invalid, so that they would know that we had no pity for anyone, just as the Americans , arming Israel , do not take into consideration that Israel kills women and children of our peopl





