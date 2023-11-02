Klay Thompson drains last-second jumper as Warriors sneak out win over Kings

Despite all those factors, together with an off-night for Steph Curry, the Warriors prevailed, 102-101, to earn their first win in front of their home fans. But it took the heroics of Klay Thompson to seal the victory after Damontas Sabonis answered with a bank-shot jumper. Two tenths of a second were left on the clock when Thompson’s jumper from the foul line found net for the decisive bucket.

In absence of a dominating effort from Curry — a season-low in scoring and a season-high in turnovers — Golden State kept it close, never trailing by more than 11, with contributions from its supporting cast. Six players finished in double-digits, including newcomer Dario Saric, who knocked down a couple clutch 3-point shots while turning in his best game as a Warrior, finishing with 15 points.

Jonathan Kuminga, who was a game-time decision with a right knee contusion, contributed 12, including a 6-point swing in the second quarter where he knocked down a 3-pointer on one end of the floor, intercepted a pass, ran the length of the floor and converted an and-one opportunity on the fast break.

Curry, who had combined for 91 points in his last two games against the Kings, only attempted 15 shots from the field but knocked down seven of them.Not counting their two preseason matchups, it was the 13th time the Warriors and Kings have met since the start of last season. Golden State took three of four last regular season and prevailed, four games to three, in the Western Conference semifinals.

