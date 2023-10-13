Kiwis return with new wingsail while SailGP celebrates an anniversary for female sailors

Peter Burling and Team New Zealand rejoin the rough-and-tumble SailGP fleet in Spain this weekend after an unexpected five-week layoff, eager to reel in their biggest rivals in the Season 4 championship chase in tech baron Larry Ellison’s global league.

The Spain Sail Grand Prix Cádiz on Saturday and Sunday will also mark the second anniversary of women sailing aboard the F-50 catamarans for the first time, and the environmentally conscious league said it will use 100% clean energy to fuel the support fleet.just minutes after they finished racing in the opening day of the France Sail Grand Prix in Saint-Tropez on Sept. 9.

Burling and Tuke are key members of two-time defending America’s Cup champion Emirates Team New Zealand and have won three Olympic medals together, including one gold. They are still seeking their first SailGP title, which comes with a $1 million prize. headtopics.com

“Cádiz is probably my favorite event because that was when female athletes started to sail on board the boats and it is particularly memorable for us because we took that win two years ago,” said Curtis, an Olympic silver medalist and ocean racer.

Mills serves as SailGP’s Purpose Ambassador, helping to shape the Women’s Pathway and sustainability initiatives.

Read more:

AP »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Rangers' focus renewed under detail-oriented Peter LavioletteWe know how last season ended. We know how a 107-point season turned into ashes in the playoffs. And here, five months later, the Rangers are back — but they are not vowing to make amends.

Rangers can't afford bad start to Peter Laviolette era in stacked Eastern ConferenceThough head coach Peter Laviolette and the Rangers don’t expect everything to click right away, the start to the season cannot get away from them.

Peter Thomas Roth Flash Deal: Get $156 Worth of Retinol for $69 and Reduce Wrinkles OvernightCombat wrinkles and fine lines with a 55% discount on this Peter Thomas Roth that is always sold out.

Rangers start Peter Laviolette era with dominant win over SabresAfter enduring a slate of exhibition games that were filled with disarray, the Rangers looked like a team that had absorbed every pointer it was given and applied it the instant it mattered.

Bitcoin Bulls Receive Warning From Expert Trader Peter Brandt in New BTC Price ReviewBitcoin bulls get reality check in legendary trader's latest BTC price analysis

Review: Where was the ‘real Peter Gabriel’ during San Francisco concert?“The real Peter Gabriel is lying horizontal on a Caribbean beach and totally indistinguishable from a Greek God.”