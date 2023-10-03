Kitten who was rescued from San Diego-Coronado Bridge has new home, new name

Jen Rubin brought the kitten home on Monday after first meeting him Sunday at the PAWS of Coronado office. She and her husband, Michael Griffith, named the cat Felipe Rios, in honor of former Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers, and will call him Rio.Rubin said they gave him a new name because they wanted to give him a fresh start.

The kitten was first spotted on the bridge last Tuesday morning by a motorist who stopped to help him. That led to a three-car crash on the bridge, and a rush-hour backup. Rubin and Griffith heard about the bridge antics a week ago but didn’t know they’d be matched with that particular kitten. They had submitted their adoption paperwork a few weeks earlier.

News stories and social media posts about the rescued kitten prompted at least seven people to come forward and offer to adopt him, said shelter employee Ben Campos. The shelter will try to match those people with other kittens needing forever homes.

“He’s spending a lot of time in a little tiny cardboard box with a blanket. That’s kind of his safety zone so we are being very patient with him,” she said. “He’ll need some time for getting over all that has happened. headtopics.com

