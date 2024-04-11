Kit Kat-Themed Donuts Now Available at Krispy Kreme

Kimberlee Speakman is a digital writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared in Forbes and she has also worked in broadcast television as a reporter for Hawaii-based news station KHON2 News. Kit Kat -themed donuts focusing on bringing out the flavors of the classic chocolate bar: Kit Kat Crunch Donut, Kit Kat Cookie Dream Donut and Kit Kat Salted Caramel Brownie Donut.

All three of the donuts are packed with chocolate and creamy wafers, similar to Kit Kats, and are available both in-shop for pickup or delivery on the Krispy Kreme app or website for a limited time starting on Apr. 10. A six pack of the donuts with the Kit Kat Crunch Donut and Kit Kat Salted Caramel Brownie Donut will also be available for a limited time. “Life is busy. Take a break with our new Kit Kat Collection. Every creamy, crispy, chocolatey-sweet bite will help turn that busy day into a sweet one,” Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme, said in a press release.The first special flavor being offered is the Kit Kat Crunch, which is a donut dipped in Hershey’s milk chocolate icing, and topped with Kit Kat pieces and chocolate-flavored crispies. The second flavor, Kit Kat Cookie Dream, is made up of an unglazed donut filled with cookie dough flavored Kreme and dipped in Hershey’s milk chocolate icin

Kit Kat Donut Krispy Kreme Chocolate Limited-Time Flavors

