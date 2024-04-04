Kiss Sells Catalog, Brand Name, and IP to Swedish Company

American rock band Kiss has sold their catalog, brand name , and IP to Swedish company Pophouse Entertainment Group in a deal estimated to be over $300 million. This follows a trend of blockbuster acts and their rights holders selling their back-catalogs for impressive sums.

