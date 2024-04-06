Kiss Sells Catalog and IP to Pophouse Entertainment Group

Kiss recently agreed to sell their catalog, brand name and IP to Swedish company Pophouse Entertainment Group in a deal estimated to be over $300 million. They're the latest to participate in an ongoing trend of blockbuster acts and their rights holders inking deals to sell their back-catalogs, often for impressive sums.

Streaming accounts for 84% of all music industry revenue, making catalog music highly valuable. Some deals have been estimated at as much as half a billion dollars.

