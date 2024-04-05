Kiss Sells Catalog and IP to Pophouse Entertainment Group

It’s never really the end of the road for Kiss . The hard rock quartet have sold their catalog, brand name and IP to Swedish company Pophouse Entertainment Group in a deal estimated to be more than $300 million, it was announced Thursday. This isn't the first time Kiss has partnered with Pophouse, which was co-founded by ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus.

When the band's current lineup — founders Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons as well as guitarist Tommy Thayer and drummer Eric Singer — took the stage at the final night of their farewell tour in December at New York City's famed Madison Square Garden, they ended by revealing digitized avatars of themselves. The cutting-edge technology was created by George Lucas’ special-effects company, Industrial Light & Magic, in partnership with Pophous

