KISS Sells Catalog and IP to Pophouse Entertainment Group

The hard rock quartet KISS has sold their catalog, brand name , and IP to Swedish company Pophouse Entertainment Group for over $300 million. This is not the first partnership between KISS and Pophouse, as they previously collaborated on a cutting-edge technology project.

The technology, created by George Lucas' company Industrial Light & Magic, allowed fans to attend a concert by the Swedish band using digital avatars.

KISS Pophouse Entertainment Group Catalog Brand Name IP Partnership Technology George Lucas Industrial Light & Magic Concert Digital Avatars

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ksatnews / 🏆 442. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

KISS Just Sold Its Music Catalog, Name, Image, and Likeness to Pophouse for Over $300 MillionKISS has sold its music catalog, name, image, and likeness to Swedish entertainment and music investment firm Pophouse for a reported $300 million.

Source: RobbReport - 🏆 309. / 63 Read more »

Watch: Big Planet Made Entertainment Teases Debut Of New Girl Group BADVILLAINGet ready for a brand-new girl group from Big Planet Made Entertainment! On April 4 at midnight KST, Big Planet Made Entertainment officially announced the debut of a new girl group called BADVILLAIN through a surprise teaser video.

Source: soompi - 🏆 574. / 51 Read more »

Kiss sells catalog, brand name and IP. Gene Simmons assures fans it is a 'collaboration'It’s never really the end of the road for Kiss. The hard rock quartet have sold their catalog, brand name and IP to Swedish company Pophouse Entertainment Group in a deal estimated to be over $300 million, it was announced Thursday.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Far-right extremist group targets Cincinnati drag queens, forced to cancel story timeMembers of a far-right extremist group are targeting a Cincinnati drag queen group.

Source: wsyx6 - 🏆 444. / 53 Read more »

90 Day's Josh and Natalie Confirm Relationship Status as 'Friends Who Kiss' After Breakup'90 Day: The Single Life' stars Josh Weinstein and Natalie Mordovtseva opened up about their current relationship status during Monday night's tell-all episode

Source: people - 🏆 712. / 51 Read more »

'Baywatch' star says Pamela Anderson's on-screen kiss triggered 'insanely jealous' reaction from Tommy LeeDavid Chokachi portrayed Pamela Anderson's romantic interest on lifeguard drama 'Baywatch,' much to the dismay of her 'jealous' husband, rock star Tommy Lee.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »