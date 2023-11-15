KISS Rocks Saskatoon with End of the Road Tour

Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer — gave thousands of fans in Saskatoon exactly what they wanted on Monday night when the band’s End Of The Road Tour came to town: classic hits with plenty of pyro, fireworks, flash and flare. Returning to Sasktel Centre, the iconic band wowed the crowd with familiar hits like Rock and Roll All Nite, Detroit Rock City, Beth, I Was Made For Lovin’ You and more.StarPhoenix photographer Michelle Berg was on hand to capture the sights from the show.

Rock music legends KISS play to a full crowd at Sasktel Centre for ‘The End of the Road Tour,’ produced by Live Nation. Photo taken in Saskatoon, Sask. on Monday, November 13 2023

United States Headlines Read more: THESTARPHOENİX »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THESTARPHOENİX: Saskatoon B’nai Brith Celebrates Local Volunteers and Raises Funds for Various Projects Saskatoon ’s chapter of B’nai Brith has been celebrating local volunteers and community leaders while raising money for various projects supporting education, health, culture and youth. The organization's president emphasizes the importance of working towards justice and making the world a better place.

Source: TheStarPhoenix | Read more »

THESTARPHOENİX: Mild Weather Expected in Saskatoon This WeekThe week in Saskatoon is expected to be sunny and relatively warm, with no snow on the ground. It's a great time to enjoy fall activities or take a walk in the park.

Source: TheStarPhoenix | Read more »

SDUT: Rescuers dig to reach more than 30 workers trapped in collapsed road tunnel in north IndiaRescuers are digging through dirt and parts of a collapsed road tunnel to reach more than 30 workers trapped by a landslide in northern India

Source: sdut | Read more »

NEWSMAX: Rescuers Dig to Reach More than 30 Workers Trapped in Collapsed Road Tunnel in North IndiaRescuers were digging through dirt and parts of a collapsed road tunnel Monday to reach more than 30 workers trapped by a landslide at the construction project in northern India. All of the construction workers are safe, police officer Prashant Kumar said, adding that they...

Source: NEWSMAX | Read more »

AUTOWEEKUSA: Off-Road Racer Kyle LeDuc Passes Away at 42Kyle LeDuc, a second-generation off-road racer who carved his own considerable niche in the sport, has passed away from cancer at the age of 42. LeDuc was Pro4 Off-Road champion seven times and ProLite champ once, with 95 wins in Pro4 and 17 in Pro-Lite. He had a total of 112 lifetime wins in short-course off-road racing and even garnered one win in the all-electric Extreme E series driving for Chip Ganassi Racing.

Source: AutoweekUSA | Read more »

10TV: Bengals Face Tough Road Ahead After Frustrating LossThe Cincinnati Bengals are facing a tough road ahead after a frustrating loss to the Houston Texans. With a 5-4 record, the Bengals may struggle to overcome their early season struggles and the competitiveness of the AFC North. Their remaining schedule includes challenging matchups against Baltimore, Cleveland, and Pittsburgh. A win against the Texans would have been crucial for their playoff hopes. The Bengals will need to regroup quickly as they face the first-place Ravens next.

Source: 10TV | Read more »