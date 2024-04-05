Kirsten Dunst Would Return to Superhero Films for the Money

Despite not having seen any Marvel movie, Dunst said that she would immediately return to the world of superhero films if given the chance, mainly because it’s a great payday. “Yes, because you get paid a lot of money, and I have two children, and I support my mother,” Dunst said in a profile earlier this year. Dunst played the character of Mary Jane Watson in Sam Raimi ’s Spider-Man trilogy, with the character being briefly mentioned in 2021’s Spider-Man : No Way Home.
The last Spider-Man movie that Dunst appeared in was 2007’s Spider-Man 3, which served as the last installment in Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy. Dunst starred in the film alongside Tobey Maguire, James Franco, Thomas Haden Church, Topher Grace, Bryce Dallas Howard, James Cromwell, Rosemary Harris, and J. K. Simmons. Outside of comic book movies, Dunst has appeared in plenty of major movies and shows, including the second season of Fargo, 2016’s Hidden Figures, and 2021’s The Power of the Dog
Kirsten Dunst Superhero Films Marvel Spider-Man Mary Jane Watson Sam Raimi
