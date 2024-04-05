Kirsten Dunst Would Return to Superhero Films for the Money

Despite not having seen any Marvel movie, Dunst said that she would immediately return to the world of superhero films if given the chance, mainly because it’s a great payday. “Yes, because you get paid a lot of money, and I have two children, and I support my mother,” Dunst said in a profile earlier this year. Dunst played the character of Mary Jane Watson in Sam Raimi ’s Spider-Man trilogy, with the character being briefly mentioned in 2021’s Spider-Man : No Way Home.

The last Spider-Man movie that Dunst appeared in was 2007’s Spider-Man 3, which served as the last installment in Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy. Dunst starred in the film alongside Tobey Maguire, James Franco, Thomas Haden Church, Topher Grace, Bryce Dallas Howard, James Cromwell, Rosemary Harris, and J. K. Simmons. Outside of comic book movies, Dunst has appeared in plenty of major movies and shows, including the second season of Fargo, 2016’s Hidden Figures, and 2021’s The Power of the Dog

Kirsten Dunst Superhero Films Marvel Spider-Man Mary Jane Watson Sam Raimi

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



comingsoonnet / 🏆 578. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Civil War Review: Kirsten Dunst Shines In Alex Garland's Powerful, Ambiguous War EpicCivil War is difficult to watch in the best way.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Kirsten Dunst Is the Unsung Hero of ‘Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind'Claudia Picado is a Features Writer based in Miami, FL. She graduated from NYU with a BS in Media, Culture, and Communication, and a BA in Spanish.

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

'Civil War': Everything to Know About the Kirsten Dunst Movie Causing a Big StirThe movie, starring Kirsten Dunst, Cailee Spaeny, Nick Offerman, Wagner Moura and more is in theaters April 12.

Source: etnow - 🏆 696. / 51 Read more »

Kirsten Dunst Lists New York City Penthouse for $6.9 MillionKirsten Dunst is selling her penthouse apartment in New York City for $6.9 million. The apartment offers stunning views of the city and the Hudson River, with newly installed oversized arched windows. It also features upgraded amenities and a private elevator.

Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »

Kirsten Dunst Stumbles Over Oscars Statue on Red Carpet, Recovers Like a ProThe actress and her husband, Jesse Plemons, attended the 2024 Oscars together.

Source: etnow - 🏆 696. / 51 Read more »

Watch Kirsten Dunst run into giant Oscar statue on red carpetKirsten Dunst almost took a tumble at the 2024 Oscars on Sunday night. Watch a video of the actress running into a giant Oscar statue on the red carpet before her husband Jesse Plemons saved her from falling.

Source: EW - 🏆 713. / 51 Read more »