Kirsten Dunst opens up about pressures to conform to beauty standards

In a 'British GQ' interview, the actress also revealed which director helped her embrace authenticity in her teenage years. “I still know to this day, I’m not gonna screw up my face and look like a freak. You know what I mean? I’d rather get old and do good roles,” the actress, 41, told. For Dunst, this realization came at a young age, but certainly not without spoken pressures to look a certain way.
A producer on the 2002 movie took her to the dentist to encourage her to get her teeth straightened, unbeknownst to her. “I was like, ‘No, I like my teeth,’” she said. London premiere dressed in a “goth” black Rodarte gown and dark lip, which apparently wasn’t favorable in the eyes of Sony, the behemoth studio that financed the film. 'Probably because they wanted me to look like a sexy young woman who would appeal to a broader range of whoever gets seats in the theater,' guessed Dunst, who added that she was 'never that girl.' at 16, who thought I was so cool and pretty when I didn’
