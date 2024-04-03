Kirsten Dunst Open to Returning to Bring It On Universe

Kirsten Dunst is open to returning to the Bring It On universe, as nostalgic movies have been popular in recent years. She has previously revisited her franchise work, such as her role as Mary Jane Watson in Spider-Man.

However, returning to Bring It On would require a slight caveat.

