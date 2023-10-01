Kirk Cousins starts game vs Panthers with 99-yard pick 6, gets trucked on return

The Minnesota Vikings quarterback threw an interception at the goal line to Carolina Panthers safety Sam Franklin. He got crushed on the return that went 99 yards for a Panthers touchdowns.

The play took place on Minnesota's opening drive of the game. The Vikings drove 70 yards to set up third-and-goal from the five-yard line. Cousins took a shotgun snap, then looked K.J. Osborn in the left flat. But Franklin jumped the route and intercepted the ball near the goal line and sprinted down the sideline toward the opposite end zone.

Sam Franklin from the one-yard line. 99-yard Pick-6 for Carolina!