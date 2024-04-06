Kirk Cousins and Kyle Pitts prevented from exchanging jersey numbers by the NFL

Kirk Cousins reveals that he would have been willing to exchange jersey numbers with Kyle Pitts , but the NFL stepped in and informed them that they would have to cover the cost of existing jerseys. Cousins wanted to switch numbers anyway, but the league's decision prevented it.

Kirk Cousins Kyle Pitts NFL Jersey Numbers Atlanta Falcons

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Falcons reveal Kirk Cousins' new number while Kyle Pitts keeps No. 8Kirk Cousins will don a new number with the Atlanta Falcons after years as No. 8.

Source: FOXSports - 🏆 280. / 63 Read more »

Falcons' Kirk Cousins says getting Kyle Pitts' jersey number would've cost ‘several hundred thousand’ dollarsCousins has worn the No. 8 for most of his football career

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Does Kirk Cousins make Falcons the team to beat in NFC South?Though the Bucs have won the NFC South three straight seasons, oddsmakers are setting the Falcons as the division's team to beat in 2024.

Source: FOXSports - 🏆 280. / 63 Read more »

NFL Twitter roundup: Lamar Jackson, Kirk Cousins, Tyreek Hill, more react to NFL free agencySaquon Barkley gets a shoutout from a legend, Kirk Cousins and Kyle Pitts talk numbers, Ravens players cross enemy lines and A-list celebrities weigh in during a hectic week of NFL free agency.

Source: FOXSports - 🏆 280. / 63 Read more »

Falcons reportedly trade QB Desmond Ridder to Cardinals after signing Kirk CousinsAfter signing Kirk Cousins, the Falcons are reportedly dealing QB Desmond Ridder to the Cardinals for WR Rondale Moore.

Source: FOXSports - 🏆 280. / 63 Read more »

NFL investigating Falcons, Eagles for possible tampering violations after Kirk Cousins, Saquon Barkley dealsAn NFL spokesperson confirmed to The Associated Press that the league is investigating the Atlanta Falcons and the Philadelphia Eagles for potential tampering violations.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »