Kirk and Bichette push Blue Jays to brink of wild card berth with 11-4 win over Rays

Toronto Blue Jays’ Bo Bichette hits an RBI double against the Tampa Bay Rays during seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Toronto.

Toronto Blue Jays’ Bo Bichette hits an RBI double against the Tampa Bay Rays during seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)Toronto Blue Jays’ Alejandro Kirk hits a two-run single off Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Zack Littell during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)Toronto Blue Jays Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hits a single off Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Zack Littell during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)Toronto Blue Jays’ Cavan Biggio watches his two-run single against the Tampa Bay Rays during sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)Toronto Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr. celebrates in front of Tampa Bay Rays catcher Rene Pinto while scoring during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Zack Littell (52) is encouraged by Rene Pinto during a mound visit in the third inning of the team’s baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)Toronto Blue Jays’ Cavan Biggio crosses home plate in front of Tampa Bay Rays catcher Rene Pinto after hitting a two-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)Toronto Blue Jays’ Bo Bichette closes in on home plate to score off a two-run home run by Cavan Baggio against the Tampa Bay Rays during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)Toronto Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr. advances to third on a single by Bo Bichette against the Tampa Bay Rays during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Aaron Civale is pulled from the baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays during the second inning Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)Toronto Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr. sits in the dugout during the team’s baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)Toronto Blue Jays Cam Eden smiles in the dugout after his first at-bat with the team, against the Tampa Bay Rays during the eighth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette passes a note to Matt Chapman as he stands on the mound during a pitching change during the sixth inning of the team’s baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)Tampa Bay Rays’ Yandy Diaz celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)Toronto Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr. celebrates as he crosses home plate to score against the Tampa Bay Rays during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette passes a note to teammate Matt Chapman as he stands on the mound during a pitching change during the sixth inning of the team’s baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)Toronto Blue Jays’ Cam Eden bats during the eighth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays in a baseball game Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Toronto. Eden struck out on the at-bat. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. celebrates the team’s 11-4 win over Tampa Bay Rays in a baseball game Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)Toronto Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr. checks his run to return to third base after a double by teammate Bo Bichette during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)Tampa Bay Rays’ Yandy Diaz flexes as he rounds the bases after hitting a two-un home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)Toronto Blue Jays’ Bo Bichette hits an RBI double against the Tampa Bay Rays during seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)Toronto Blue Jays’ Bo Bichette hits an RBI double against the Tampa Bay Rays during seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Kirk y Bichette acercan a Azulejos a los playoffs con triunfo de 11-4 sobre RaysEl mexicano Alejandro Kirk conectó un cuadrangular y empujó tres carreras, Bo Bichette sumó cuatro imparables, y los Azulejos de Toronto se acercaron a un paso de los playoffs, al doblegar el viernes 11-4 a los Rays de Tampa Bay.

Blue Jays pound Rays 11-4 to move closer to a playoff berthTORONTO (AP) — Alejandro Kirk homered and drove in three runs, Bo Bichette had four hits and the Toronto Blue Jays put themselves on the brink of a playoff berth by beating the Tampa Bay Rays 11-4 on Friday night.

Blue Jays beat Yankees 6-0 for key win in American League Wild Card raceChris Bassitt reached 200 innings for the first time, Brandon Belt hit a three-run homer and the Blue Jays moved one step closer to a wild-card berth by beating the Yankees 6-0 on Thursday night.

