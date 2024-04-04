Kingwood Man Warns Truck Owners After Tailgate Theft

A Kingwood man is warning other truck owners after his tailgate was stolen for the second time. The incident happened when he went to see a band play at The Heights Theater. Despite being parked on a well-lit street and having a locked tailgate, thieves managed to remove it.

The man had recently replaced the tailgate, which is worth $10,000. This is the second time his tailgate has been stolen.

Kingwood Truck Tailgate Theft Warning

