Kingsman's Eggsy Just Died Horribly – But It Won't Be Permanent

Mark Millar has a delivered a characteristically warped take on a comic book crossover with his limited series Big Game so far, as the latest issue made abundantly clear with the horrifying death of the protagonist of Kingsman, Eggsy.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Big Game #3 – written by Mark Millar, with art by Pepe Larraz – continues to up the series' death toll, killing off the main characters of Millar titles such as Night Club, Huck, and most shockingly of all, Kingsman's Eggsy.

Yet at the same time, the issue continued to lay groundwork for what appears to be a well-telegraphed reset of the timeline. Mark Millar Will Reverse Big Game's Major Character Deaths Throughout three issues so far, Mark Millar's Big Game has tied together many of the prolific writer's previous titles, while also swiftly, and ruthlessly, killing off the heroes of his various books. headtopics.com

Time Travel, Aliens, And Magic Could All Save Eggsy Big Game #2 featured the death of the characters from Chrononauts, Mark Millar's time-travel adventure series from 2015, and its 2020 sequel. At the end of Big Game #3, Hit-Girl used their technology to travel millions of years into the past.

The villainous Fraternity, have systematically wiped out the majority of Earth's heroes for the second time – but there are forces within the Millarverse that are outside of even the global scope of their control. Big Game #3 featured a brief appearance by characters from Millar's The Magic Order, about a magical secret society tasked with defending humanity from supernatural threats. headtopics.com

Discussing the alien civilization he saved, McQueen explained: "They did give me this little button in my belt buckle and said I could call if I ever needed their help." Not only could advanced alien technology help to defeat the Fraternity, it could result in a cloned Eggsy, or some other sci-fi means of returning the character to his pre-Big Game status quo.

