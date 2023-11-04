Kingsley Ben-Adir Considered for James Bond Role After Barbie Performance

After witnessing Kingsley Ben-Adir's performance in Barbie, Greta Gerwig believed he would make a great James Bond. Ben-Adir has previously appeared in films such as King Arthur: Legend of the Sword and One Night in Miami... A reboot of the James Bond franchise is in the works, with plans to reinvent the character for the next chapter. In the meantime, a James Bond-themed competition show called 007's Road to a Million, featuring Brian Cox, will be released on Prime Video on November 10, 2023.

