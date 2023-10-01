King County lifts mandatory burn ban

As of Sunday, King County is no longer under a mandatory burn ban.City of Seattle’s website.

The county Fire Marshals dropped the Stage 1 and Stage 2 bans Sunday which covers recreational and residential fires.

The ban was originally put in place on Aug. 15 after the Seattle Fire Department had responded to more than 450 brush fires since Memorial Day.