King Charles III to travel to Kenya for state visit full of symbolism

In this photo provided by the Department of the Treasury a coin with an image of King Charles is displayed. King Charles III will soon appear on Australian coins more than a year after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II, officials said on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023.

The trip, announced Wednesday by Buckingham Palace, will be Charles’ first to a Commonwealth nation since he succeeded his mother last year, underscoring the king’s commitment to an organization that has been central to Britain’s global power and prestige since World War II.

Britain’s royal family has long ties to Africa. In 1947, the future queen pledged lifelong service to Britain and the Commonwealth on her 21st birthday. Charles himself visited Kenya in 1971, and he attended the Commonwealth heads of government meeting in Rwanda in 2022.

The Commonwealth is a voluntary association of 56 independent countries, most of which have historical ties to the United Kingdom and its former empire. Charles became the symbolic head of the organization after the queen died last year, but the honor is not hereditary. headtopics.com

