The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

King finished with 117 yards on 22 carries and became the first player with at least 100 yards rushing against the Southern Illinois defense — which went in allowing an FCS-leading 54.8 yards rushing per game this season — since South Dakota’s Shomari Lawrence on Oct. 22, 2022. Rushton added 53 yards rushing.

King went up the middle for a 40-yard touchdown to cap a seven-play, 75-yard opening drive, and the Penguins (3-2, 1-1 Missouri Valley) went 96 yards in 13 plays for a 14-0 lead when Rushton scored on a 2-yard run early in the second quarter. headtopics.com

Thomas Burks kicked a 33-yard field goal just before halftime to get the Salukis, ranked No. 5 in the FCS coaches poll, on the board. But Andrew Lastova answered with a 22-yarder that made it 17-3 going into the fourth. King scored on a 1-yard run and Rushton added a touchdown from 2-yards out to cap the scoring.

The Penguins limited Southern Illinois (4-1, 1-1) to 100 total yards, including six yards rushing on 23 attempts. In the second half the Salukis had eight yards and just one first down.

Read more:

AP »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

For The King II Announces November Release DateBattle against Fahrul's tyrannical Queen alone or as a party of 4 players in For The King II, the sequel to the massively popular turn-based roguelike tabletop RPG!



Coming November 2nd





Wishlist For The King II on Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/16...





For The King II builds on the challenging blend of Strategy, JRPG Combat, and Roguelike elements from the hugely popular and successful co-op sensation, For The King, to create an epic new experience!





Wishlist now and sign up to the For The King Discord to follow the creation of the game and receive exclusive news and updates!





Please note that For The King II is still in development and we\u2019re currently working on new features and changes to deliver the best experience possible!





Join the For The King II community:

\ud83d\udcac For The King Discord: https://discord.gg/FU2kFkP6yA

\ud83d\udc26 For The King Twitter: https://twitter.com/IronOakGames

\ud83d\udcdc For The King Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/ForTheKing/





Join the Curve Games community:

\ud83d\udc26 Curve Games Twitter: https://twitter.com/curvegames

\ud83c\udfae Curve Games Steam Group: https://store.steampowered.com/publis...

\ud83d\udceb Sign up for the official Curve Games newsletter here: https://curvegames.com/sign-up/

Illinois Prisoner Review Board goes over case of Rico ClarkCBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports, potential issues have been raised with Rico Clark\u0027s case, beginning with the detective work, his legal representation, and a potential conflict of interest in the state\u0027s attorney\u0027s office.

Illinois woman stabbed ex-husband over grocery store purchases: PoliceAn Illinois woman allegedly stabbed her former husband several times this week during a fight over his grocery stores purchases, police said

Shedd Aquarium offers free admission on select dates for Illinois residentsChicago\u2019s Shedd Aquarium is one of the city\u2019s premier destinations, and in the month of October, Illinois residents can score free admission on select days.

Nebraska Cornhuskers vs Illinois Fighting Illini Line MovementNebraska Cornhuskers vs Illinois Fighting Illini

Nebraska vs Illinois Stats & Past Results - NCAAF Game on October 06, 2023Nebraska Cornhuskers vs Illinois Fighting Illini