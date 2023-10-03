Kinew to be Canada's only First Nations premier as Manitoba elects NDP government

Late on Tuesday, CBC projected Kinew's NDP won 30 seats out of Manitoba's 57 electoral districts, enough to form a majority government. The Progressive Conservatives (PCs) garnered 19 seats and the Liberals were reduced to one, with seven races still too tight to call.
Kinew, 41, worked in Winnipeg as a television reporter, performed rap music and served as a university administrator before winning a seat in the Manitoba legislature in 2016. He became NDP leader a year later.
But Kinew told Reuters in an interview last week that while he wants a collaborative relationship with Trudeau, he will also stand up for Manitoba. The province relies mainly on hydro-electric power and Ottawa should recognize such low-emissions electricity in how it charges its carbon tax, Kinew said."When my father was a young man, he was not allowed to vote. headtopics.com
It was not until 1960 that the Canadian government passed legislation giving all First Nations adults the right to vote. Kinew said he will also press Trudeau on forming a national healthcare strategy to prevent provinces from competing to attract staffing.
In August, Kinew said facing justice as a younger man helped him to change his life. The Conservatives highlighted his past misconduct repeatedly during the campaign, something Kinew called "a desperate move". headtopics.com
First responders who helped save baby's life reunite for the first time'This warms us all. This is a wonderful experience and we are very fortunate this family would actually reach out to reconnect with us and spread their joy with us.'