Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Ordered Pay Nearly $230K to Bank

Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann did not file a response to a lawsuit with their bank and the decision is going to cost them.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Zolciak-Biermann, 45, and Biermann, 38, received a final default order on Friday, October 27, in their lawsuit with Simmons Banks. After failing to file an answer within 15 days, the court has ordered that the estranged couple must pay the bank a primary amount of $226,836.22, per the docs. In addition to that, they also owe $178.51 in interest dating back to October 5, $2,071.57 in foreclosure fees, $1.945.31 in attorneys’ fees and $59.

The Simmons Bank lawsuit, which was initially filed in July, involves a home equity line of credit that Zolciak-Biermann and Biermann defaulted on per docs obtained by Us. The news comes three days after a temporary order was issued stating that Zolciak-Biermann and Biermann will have “exclusive use” of their Georgia mansion until it sells. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum will live in the “basement/nanny suite,” while the former football player will reside in the primary bedroom. The pair, who share sons Kroy “KJ” Jr. headtopics.com

This wasn't the first time Zolciak-Biermann and Biermann's home has faced foreclosure this year. Us confirmed in February that the mansion was in foreclosure after Zolciak-Biermann previously denied the claims. However, Brock & Scott, PLLC announced that same month that the abode was no longer going to auction.

Zolciak-Biermann and Biermann have faced their fair share of hardships this year. The pair filed for divorce in May after 11 years of marriage. The duo’s financial burdens played a role in the downfall of their relationship, according to a source. headtopics.com

