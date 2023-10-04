Kim Wexler's Story in Better Call Saul Mirrors Jesse Pinkman's In Breaking Bad (& 1 Scene Proves It)

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Since its 2015 debut, Better Call Saul has sparked numerous comparisons to its predecessor, Breaking Bad, primarily because Saul Goodman and Walter White share similar paths toward destruction — though there are other characters whose stories mirror one another.

Despite being set years before the timeline of Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul seamlessly connects to the other series, with Vince Gilligan masterfully weaving Walter's and Saul's stories together. Both shows emphasize the impact these characters have on one another, as well as supporting players like Skyler White, Hank Schrader, and Mike Ehrmantraut.

Much in the same way Jesse's life is derailed by Walter, Kim's is ruined by Saul Goodman. Even when the two reconcile at the ending of Better Call Saul, it's only after Kim's career has been upended and her life destroyed by the guilt of Howard Hamlin's death. Her story mirrors Jesse's; it just has a different connection at the center. headtopics.com

The Better Call Saul Scene Where Kim Meets Jesse Foreshadows Their Fates In one of the more poignant scenes in Better Call Saul season 6, Kim leaves Saul's office to find Jesse standing outside. This is before the events of Breaking Bad, but Jesse has a friend who needs legal representation. He asks Kim if she thinks that Saul is "any good.

Read more:

screenrant »

Kim Cattrall, 67, strips down for Kim Kardashian's shapewear: 'Makes me feel confident''Sex and the City' star Kim Cattrall, 67, posed for Kim Kardashian's latest SKIMS campaign. The actress says the shapewear brand 'makes her feel free.'

Kim Cattrall strips down to shapewear in new campaign for Kim Kardashian’s SkimsThe star-studded campaign also sees Coco Jones, Hari Neff, Nelly Furtado and Lana Condor modeling the brand’s bestselling styles.

Judge to release verdict in 2012 execution-style triple murder at Cleveland car lotJesse Melton was on the run for five years before he was finally arrested.

Miami Marlins GM Kim Ng's journey to the postseasonMarlins GM Kim Ng keeps making history -- this time becoming the first woman general manager to lead an MLB, NBA, NFL or NHL team to the postseason.

Netflix Names Eunice Kim as Chief Product Officer, Elizabeth Stone as Chief Technology Officer (EXCLUSIVE)Netflix has named Eunice Kim chief product officer, and elevated Elizabeth Stone to chief technology officer.