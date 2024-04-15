Kim Kardashian Unveils New Swimwear Collection in Red-Hot Photoshoot

The 43-year-old reality star and entrepreneur unveiled her brand new swimwear collection with a series of red-hot photos shot by legendary British photographer. In the campaign, Kim poses in daring black and red pieces and debuts SKIMS’ new snake print , donning a halter-style dress and strapless monkini in the bold print.
to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Kourtney reposted the photo on her Instagram Stories, writing in response, "I love taking pics with my sisters!"at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Saturday, April 13. The star wore a white, floor-length bandage-style down with a halter neckline, small cutouts at the waist and an open back. She complemented the sexy look with a wet-looking hairstyle and glossy makeup look.
Kim Kardashian Swimwear Collection Photoshoot British Photographer Snake Print Fashion Campaigns
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: etnow - 🏆 696. / 51 Read more »
Source: harpersbazaarus - 🏆 467. / 52 Read more »
Source: harpersbazaarus - 🏆 467. / 52 Read more »
Source: peoplestyle - 🏆 367. / 59 Read more »
Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »
Source: PageSix - 🏆 320. / 59 Read more »