Kim Kardashian Sizzles in New SKIMS Swimwear Campaign Kraft Heinz is facing a class action lawsuit -- which claims their Lunchables are basically a scrap yard for metals that end up in the mouths of kids everywhere.accuses Kraft of misleading consumers with false advertising about their pre-packaged meal kits. She claims they failed to mention the kits contain harmful levels of lead, cadmium, and phthalates -- a group of chemicals typically used to make plastic more durable.
LaSpisa and others are claiming they had to toss all of their Lunchables in the trash, as they no longer felt confident about feeding them to their families. Now Laura, along with many other NYC consumers, are going after KHC for big damages, claiming they would have never purchased the popular meal kits if they'd known about the potential danger.
