Kim Kardashian's Daughter North Prefers Kanye West Due to His Apartment

'North will go to her dad's and she , 'Dad's is the best. He has it all figured out. He doesn't have a nanny or a chef or security. He lives in an apartment,'' Kim, 43, said in a joint confessional with Kourtney Kardashian during a new episode of The Kardashians, which started streaming on Thursday, November 2. 'And she will start crying, 'Why don't you have an apartment? I can't believe we don't have an apartment.

Kourtney, 44, empathized with her sister by sharing her experience with kids Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick. 'They do that at Scott's too. Like, 'Dad has the best house. Your house sucks. He has the best house, it is not super big. The vibes are better,'' the Poosh founder shared. 'I feel like everything falls on the parent that is more involved.''They make their own food. That is amazing that you make Ramen,' she quipped of how her kids brag about visits with Kanye, to which Kourtney added, 'You boil water and pour it onto some noodles.

'I had the best dad. I don't want to get emotional, but it's just been a day for me. It is hard. Coparenting is really f—king hard,' she shared on the 'Angie Martinez IRL'' podcast one month later. 'I had the best dad and the best experiences, and that is all I want for my kids. As long as they can have that, that is what I want for them.'

The former couple have continued to communicate while prioritizing their children. On a separate episode of The Kardashians, Kim recalled how she told Kanye she hired a caretaker for their kids.'I recently hired a manny because I really wanted a male around that was going to be picking them up and taking them to sports,' she said in the October 19 episode. 'I was scared out of my mind to tell their dad that.

United States Headlines Read more: USWEEKLY »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

TMZ: Kim Kardashian's Daughter North West Takes Kanye's Cue in Dealing with PaparazziNorth West is her father Kanye's daughter when it comes to dealing with photogs.

Source: TMZ | Read more ⮕

USWEEKLY: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West's Daughter North Eats Onions Like ApplesKim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter North's attempt to eat an onion on 'The Kardashians' has Us perplexed

Source: usweekly | Read more ⮕

INSTYLE: Kim Kardashian and North West Served Mother-Daughter Costume Goals as Cher and Dionne From ‘Clueless’Kim Kardashian and North West teamed up as Cher and Dionne from 'Clueless' for Halloween.

Source: InStyle | Read more ⮕

USWEEKLY: North West Talks Fashion and Wanting to Own Kim and Kanye's CompaniesNorth West opened up about her love of fashion and shared the ‘best’ thing she has in her closet right now

Source: usweekly | Read more ⮕

ETNOW: Kim Kardashian and North West Are Totally Buggin' in 'Clueless' Halloween Costumes: See More Matching LooksKourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker also rocked a matching Halloween look.

Source: etnow | Read more ⮕

PAGESIX: Kim Kardashian and daughter North West channel 'Clueless' in flawless Halloween costumesThe mother/daughter duo recreated the iconic plaid skirt sets worn by Alicia Silverstone and Stacey Dash in the 1995 hit on Instagram Tuesday.

Source: PageSix | Read more ⮕